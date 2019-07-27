Mi amore! The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is soaking up the sun in Italy with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

The TV personality, 48, revealed that she was jetsetting overseas via Instagram on Monday, July 22. “Bon Voyage,” she captioned a photo of herself overlooking a body of water.

One day later, the Bravo star posed in an off-the-shoulder bikini top and pair of bottoms front of a picturesque background. “Always say YES to a new adventure!” she advised.

The Skinnygirl founder wasn’t alone in her travels, however. As she revealed in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25, she is accompanied by boyfriend Paul Bernon, whom she has been dating since October.

Together, the couple enjoyed breathtaking views of the Amalfi Coast, where they searched for the best places to “mange.”

“Paul calls me ‘man on the street,’ ‘cause I will talk to any baker, sandal maker, salami slicer, but I won’t talk to a travel agent or a concierge about where I’m supposed to eat,” Frankel said in an Instagram Story on Friday.

Her travel companion also mimicked his girlfriend, saying, “Hey, Bethenny Frankel here, I need a restaurant tonight.”

The twosome also explored the sights, including a stunning church and the local shops, where Frankel modeled several outfits and the duo tested the strength of some Italian ceramics.

Bernon, 41, also shared photos from their excursion. On Thursday, he posted a snap with his girlfriend set to the tune of Dean Martin’s “That’s Amore.”

Frankel opened up about her blossoming relationship on Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this month.

“My boyfriend’s very calm and centered and, yeah, balancing,” she said. “And I’m just settled.”

The entrepreneur went on to say that her previous relationship was the opposite: “We’ve all been in that kind of relationship, where you’re up and down, in and out, and you’re not ever sure of your footing.”

Frankel was previously linked to Dennis Shields, who died at the age of 51 in August; and ex-husband Jason Hoppy, whom she split from in December 2012.

“I’ve had a nasty divorce,” she continued. “So I wasn’t sure that I could have just that normal, beautiful, loving relationship that you remember from high school or college or something. And that’s what [my relationship with Bernon] feels like.”

Scroll through to see photos from the pair’s travels!