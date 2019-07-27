Love Lives

Inside Bethenny Frankel’s Romantic Italian Vacation With Boyfriend Paul Bernon: Photos

By
Bethenny Frankel Romantic Vacation With Paul Bernon
 Courtesy of Bethenny Frankel/Instagram
9
10 / 9

Soaking Up the Sun

Frankel looked happy and relaxed while taking in the sun on a boat in a colorful bikini. 

Back to top