And they lived happy ever after? Brittany Cartwright posted several Instagram snaps from her princess-themed bridal shower on Friday, June 14.

“A bridal party fit for a princess! 😍💝” The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned a pic of her and her party with several princess characters. “LOL love you guys!!! Y’all know me so well and I am so so lucky to have each and every one of you in my life ❤️❤️❤️”

The photo shows Brittany donning in a white dress with a matching pearl headpiece, surrounded by friends and family, including fellow VPR stars Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

The bride-to-be also posted videos of the event on her Instagram Stories, including shot of the group putting their makeup on, singing “happy shower to you” around a pink cake with chandelier candles, and four princesses descending the stairs.

Earlier this week, Cartwright — who is marrying costar Jax Taylor this month — received scrutiny after their wedding pastor’s transphobic and homophobic remarks resurfaced on the internet.

The pair promptly responded on Twitter on Wednesday. “We already took care of this so I would appreciate it if people would quit trying to spread rumors like we don’t care and aren’t supporters when you guys have no clue how we feel or the fact that we have already changed,” the SURver tweeted. “I’m focused on marrying the man I love. Nothing else.”

They also confirmed that they hired a different pastor for their Malibu nuptials.

Earlier in the month, the Pump Rules stars celebrated their upcoming wedding with joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in Miami, joined by fellow cast members Stassi, Ariana, Kristen, Katie, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Peter Madrigal, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Beau Clark. “I have all my friends in my favorite city in the world,” Jax, 39, wrote on his Instagram Stories in June. “Love you guys!”

The bartender proposed to Brittany with a 3-carat diamond ring in June 2018.

See the pics from the bridal shower below!