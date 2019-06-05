Wedding tribe, unite! Several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast joined Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in Miami for their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, who will all serve as bridesmaids, traveled to the Florida city on Friday, June 4, and went all out to celebrate Cartwright’s special day. The women dressed up in over-the-top wedding dresses and veils before partying at the W Hotel’s Wall Lounge.

Shay, 34, posted a video on her Instagram Stories that showed the bridal-clad group rocking out to Jagged Edge and Reverend Run’s “Let’s Get Married” remix, which features the fitting lyrics: “Meet me at the altar in your white dress / We ain’t getting no younger we might as well do it /Been feeling you all the while girl, I must confess / Girl, let’s just get married / I just wanna get married.”

The SUR bartender, meanwhile, had costars Peter Madrigal, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Beau Clark by his side at the event. “I have all my friends in my favorite city in the world,” Taylor, 39, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday, June 5. “Love you guys!”

However, the fun Miami celebration was not the first for Cartwright, 30. The former cheerleader —who got engaged to Taylor in June 2018 — kept things more casual at her first bachelorette party, which was held in April in her native Kentucky. “Glowing!!!! Hope you’re having fun baby,” Taylor captioned an Instagram picture of his fiancée at the time. “Bachelorette party one of two.”

The pair are set to tie the knot on Saturday, June 29, in Lexington, Kentucky. Cartwright expressed her excitement about the impending nuptials via Instagram on May 29: “Omg omg! One month to go!!”

Taylor told Us Weekly last month that his late father, Ronald Cauchi, who died of cancer in December 2017, will be honored at the ceremony. “He’ll have a seat somewhere,” the model revealed. Cartwright, for her part, added, “He’ll definitely have a chair.”

Keep scrolling for a look inside Cartwright and Taylor’s joint bach bash!