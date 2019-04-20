Having the time of her life! Brittany Cartwright took fans inside her first bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Jax Taylor.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, shared photos of herself hanging out with friends and family in Kentucky on Friday, April 19. The bride-to-be donned a veil, danced and indulged in sweets and drinks.

Taylor, 39, wished his fiancée well as she embarked on the celebration. “Glowing!!!!” he captioned an Instagram photo of Cartwright smiling in the headpiece. “Hope you’re having fun baby. (Bachelorette party one of two) @brittany.”

The couple, who are set to wed in Kentucky this summer, revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that each of them will have two bachelor or bachelorette parties to kick off the festivities.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that costars Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute would be bridesmaids in the engaged pair’s wedding. “Duh! Brittany’s wedding, are you kidding me?” the latter told Us at the time. “I would create myself as the only bridesmaid if I could. Of course.” The Bravo personalities did not appear to attend the festivities on Friday.

Taylor expressed his readiness to add to the duo’s family as soon as they said “I do,” telling Us earlier this month he wanted to start trying for a baby “the night of” the nuptials. “We’ve been together four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” he said. “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”

Cartwright, for her part, is “definitely eager” to get pregnant: “When it happens, it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready.”

Scroll to see more pics from her first bachelorette party!