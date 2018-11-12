Right by her side! Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay revealed that they are bridesmaids in Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s wedding.

“Duh! Brittany’s wedding, are you kidding me?” Doute, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Sunday, November 11. “I would create myself as the only bridesmaid if I could. Of course.”

When asked whether she is in the bridal party, Shay, 33, told Us, “Yes, I am. Yes!”

The “Good As Gold” singer stayed mum about who has the maid of honor title, though. “I don’t know if that was announced yet, so that’s not my place to say,” she said.

Us previously confirmed that Taylor, 39, and Cartwright, 29, are set to walk down the aisle in the summer of 2019. A source revealed in October that the couple originally planned to have the ceremony at Malibu Wines, but ultimately chose Kentucky to be closer to Cartwright’s family.

“We’re ready to be the best us yet for the wedding,” the bride-to-be gushed to Us on Sunday. “I just want to be so happy, so healthy. It’s going to be the perfect day.”

The bartender echoed, “[We’ve been doing] all kinds of stuff — trying to eat better, jumping around different classes around Hollywood. Just trying to live a better life, a healthier life. … So when I look back in 20 years and I am fat, I can be like, ‘I was hot one day!’ to my kids.”

Cartwright told Us that she has picked out a wedding dress, but it is “the one thing I want to keep so secret ‘cause I don’t want Jax to know anything about my dress until I walk down the aisle.”

As for their thoughts on starting a family? “I’m ready, I’m ready,” Taylor confessed. “I’m a little bit older, so I’m ready to start now. I’m excited. I’m ready for that next phase of my life.”

Taylor proposed to Cartwright in Malibu in June.

Vanderpump Rules season 7 premieres on Bravo on Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

