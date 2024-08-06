Jason George and wife Vandana Khanna celebrated 25 years of wedded bliss with a romantic getaway to Italy.

“She’s my Day One. I’ve known this woman since before I knew I wanted to be an actor. I’ve known her over half my life. I’ve known her longer than I haven’t known her,” George, 52, exclusively tells Us Weekly about his longtime love. “But we’re still growing together. Still love exploring together. And Italy keeps giving us new experiences. Wonder what our life will be like when we come back to Lake Garda and Cape of Senses in another 25 years.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star brought Khanna and their three children on a two-and-a-half-week trip across Italy. Their itinerary, which was prepared by Audley Travel, included stops in Rome, Florence, Cinque Terre, Lake Garda and Venice. George gave Us Weekly an exclusive look inside the family’s “incredible” trip.

While in Rome the family toured St Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel and made time to ride in Vespa sidecars. In Florence, they marveled at the Duomo, an iconic cathedral, and visited museums in the city.

After spending time in the bustling Italian cities, they traveled south to Portovenere to take in the picturesque coastal town. George, Khanna and their little ones took in the Ligurian Coast by boat.

However, the most memorable stop for George and Khanna was in Northern Italy at Lake Garda, where they celebrated their anniversary in style with a private party. The event was held at the hotel, Cape of Senses, which is also a spa.

Several of the couple’s loved ones and friends flew in for the occasion — including many of George’s Grey’s and Station 19 costars. (The firefighter spinoff finished a seven-season run in May, and George’s character, Ben Warren, is expected to return to the medical drama next year.)

“Vandana and I honeymooned in Italy, and we knew we wanted to celebrate our 25th there. We threw out an open invitation but, given how far it is, we didn’t really expect anyone to make the trip,” George told Us of the bash. “We ended up with over 20 guests! It was family, folks we’ve known since childhood and some of my Station 19 family even made it. The show might’ve ended but those bonds are going to stick forever.”

