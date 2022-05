Keep it Quiet

Aaron took issue with Jordan bringing up the nature of their relationship on The Bachelorette. “I haven’t seen the show to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” the athlete told MISN 12 news in July 2016, noting that he found it “a little inappropriate [for Jordan] to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just … I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”