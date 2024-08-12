Aaron Rodgers Says Olivia Munn Has Nothing to Do With Family Drama

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn called it quits seven years ago, but their breakup — and his family’s possible part in the split — continues to make headlines.

During their three-year romance, rumors surfaced that Munn, 44, was the reason Rodgers, 40, didn’t have a relationship with his family. The NFL quarterback is finally setting the record straight in the upcoming book about his life called Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers called his family issues “deep-rooted” in the book, according to author Ian O’Connor. The professional quarterback confirmed that Munn “has nothing to do with all the years” of problems with his family, per an excerpt published by People.

The former Green Bay Packers player began dating Munn in early 2014, and all appeared to be going well for the couple until Aaron’s younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016 and thrust his family feud into the spotlight.

During Jordan’s hometown date with now-wife JoJo Fletcher, fans met the eldest Rodgers’ brother, Luke Rodgers, and their parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers. Luke revealed during the episode that it “pains both of us” to not have a relationship with Aaron, but none of the family went into further detail about the rift.

In January 2017, Aaron’s father claimed that things soured between the athlete and his family a “few months” after he started seeing Munn. Ed told The New York Times that “fame can change things,” hinting that his son’s career path and romance were at fault.

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that when Aaron began dating Munn, his family said they “didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons.” Those allegations reportedly made Aaron “furious,” according to the insider who said, “He ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

News broke in April 2017 that Aaron and Munn had called it quits, but both remained quiet on whether his family’s alleged problems with the actress were at the root of the split.

Munn broke her silence over the rumors one year later, claiming she only met Aaron’s parents “a couple times” and met Jordan, but not Luke, during the three-year romance. She explained during a May 2018 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that before she and Aaron began dating, “He hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for, like, eight months.”

The Newsroom alum claimed that she did her best to “encourage him to have an honest conversation” with his parents. Munn said the family “had a nice conversation and they started coming out” to Green Bay in 2014 before things went south again.

“At the end of their day, there’s a lot of complications,” she explained, pointing to Aaron’s career as the catalyst to their issues. “I don’t think either side of the road is clean. But I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Munn has since moved on from the drama surrounding Aaron and his family. Us confirmed in May 2021 that Munn was dating John Mulaney. The couple welcomed their first baby, son Malcolm, in December 2021. Munn and Mulaney, 41, quietly tied the knot in July.

Aaron, who is now the New York Jets quarterback, has continued to have his ups and downs with his loved ones since parting ways with Munn. While Aaron spent time with his parents in December 2018, when Jordan, 35, married Fletcher, 33, in May 2022, the NFL player was not in attendance.

“Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget,” a source exclusively told Us after the nuptials. “Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

Later that year, Aaron revealed that he does “believe in healing” and the “possibility of reconciliation at some point.” He said on an August 2022 episode of the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” that he has “deep love and gratitude” for his family and how he was raised.

Aaron and his father reconnected in summer 2023 after Ed surprised Aaron at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California. When Aaron spotted his dad in the crowd he said, “Hi Pops” and gave him a hug, according to his account of the meeting featured in Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.

When it comes to what happens next, Aaron told the author that he has put the ball in his dad’s court. “It’s just timing, just timing,” Aaron said. “Every time I think it’s getting closer some weird things happen. But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure.”

Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers is available Tuesday, August 20.