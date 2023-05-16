Living it up! Meri Brown is seeing the world after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star, 52 — who split from the Utah native, 54, in 2022 after more than 30 years of marriage — went on the trip of a lifetime to the U.K. and documented her entire inspirational vacation via social media.

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do. Saying YES to seeing new places. Saying YES to meeting new people. Saying YES to doing unexpected things,” Meri declared in an airport selfie on May 7 while announcing her big trip. “Saying YES to building businesses while having fun! Saying YES to the unexpected! Saying YES to a week of clarity and personal growth. Saying YES to getting to see my lifelong obsession! London, here I come!”

Meri, who shares son Leon, 27, with Kody, spent her time in England visiting all of the sites: Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the Tower of London, Stonehenge and much more. The reality star arrived in London on May 8, two days after King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey and his balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

“I had some mixed emotions about Buckingham Palace. Pretty awesome place to visit, and also felt very awkward to parade in front of someone’s home and take a picture just to say I had been there,” Meri wrote via Instagram alongside multiple photos from her day in the England capital. “I was surprised at the uncomfortable emotions that came up there.”

She continued: “The walk through the park and Princess Diana memorial walk was beautiful, lots of green and blooming floral. … And of course you can’t go to London without seeing Big Ben and Westminster Abbey. Such beautiful and amazing architecture!”

After traveling “with a group” over a period of four days, Meri finished off the vacation with three “solo” days. “Have you ever done that?” she asked her followers in an upload from Sunday, May 14. “It’s quite empowering, especially in another country!”

The TLC personality’s trip across the pond comes five months after Sister Wives fans saw her and Kody’s split play out on TV in December 2022.

During the One-on-One special at the time, Meri claimed that it was Kody who decided to pull the plug on their marriage. “He’s already made the decision that we’ve split,” she said. “I have never heard him say [he didn’t ‘consider’ us married] to me [specifically].”

In addition to his breakup with Meri, Kody split from two of his other wives: Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. He is now only married to Robyn Brown, who is his only legal wife.

