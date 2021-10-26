Vanessa Bryant has been dealing with more than just the emotional side of losing husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in the January 2020 fatal helicopter crash — she’s been battling multiple legal suits since their deaths.

The basketball legend died at the age of 41 on January 26, 2020, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers when the helicopter they were on crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

The late NBA player is survived by his wife and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Following confirmation that Kobe and Gianna were among the deceased passengers in the wreck, Vanessa released a statement via Instagram about her family’s heartbreak.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved,” she wrote in January 2020. “We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

She continued, “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

The following month, Vanessa sued the helicopter company for negligence and the pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the accident, for his role in the crash. The model later filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in September 2020 for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after photos of the deceased surfaced despite her alleged requests to contain the scene.

Amid her two court cases related to Kobe and Gianna’s deaths, Vanessa was sued by her mother, Sofia Laine, for allegedly kicking her out of her home, which Vanessa and Kobe paid for ahead of his passing.

Scroll down to see where all of Vanessa’s lawsuits stand today — and what she revealed in her deposition:

This is an ongoing article that was originally published in October 2021 and last updated on Tuesday, October 26.