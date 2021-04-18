Forever in her heart. Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, while celebrating what would have been their 20-year anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years.❤️ @kobebryant,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 18, alongside a photo from the couple’s wedding day in 2001.

The California native, 38, also shared a video montage of her time with the former Lakers star, who died one year prior following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California at the age of 41. The couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the January 2020 crash which killed nine people in total.

“I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant❤️❤️,” Vanessa captioned the clip on Sunday, which included moments both on and off the court with her love.

In the video, Kobe shared in his own words how he felt about Vanessa, with whom he also shared daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 21 months.

“It’s fun. We have a good time together. I love her tremendously,” the late athlete said of his wife. “But we’re best friends too. It’s a blessing.”

Last month, Vanessa honored the former basketball star when celebrating their eldest daughter’s acceptance into the University of Southern California.

“I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know Daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable, and you succeeded,” she captioned an Instagram video in March showing Natalia jumping up and down after getting into her top college. “I wish Daddy and [your late sister], Gigi, were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much.”

The proud mom gifted the model with custom sneakers in the school’s cardinal and gold colors, featuring Kobe’s Black Mamba logo. His handwritten signature was also written above the sole, so Natalia will always have him there to “Fight on” with her on campus.

Earlier in the year, Vanessa remembered both her husband and their late daughter on the anniversary of their deaths.

“I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real,” she wrote in January via Instagram alongside a moving letter she received from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey Callaghan. “Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you! #PlayGigisWay #Mambacita #Mamba #DaddysGirl #GirlDad.”