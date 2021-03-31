Why Vanessa Bryant Had Special Nikes Made for Natalia

Let’s go Trojans! Natalia Bryant was accepted into University of Southern California on Tuesday, March 30, and mom Vanessa Bryant obviously had some celebrations and lots of swag in store for her daughter.

In the video, which was posted to Instagram the same day, there were plenty of balloons, sweatshirts, baseball caps and an adorable “You got into USC!” shoutout from Natalia’s 4-year-old sister Bianka.

But the best surprise — aside from the actual college acceptance — was a custom-made pair of shoes that pretty much ensure Natalia will be the best-dressed at basketball games.

As a way to commemorate late dad Kobe Bryant and celebrate her daughter’s next chapter at USC, Vanessa surprised Natalia with Nike Kobe Sneakers in the school’s red and yellow colors.

The uber-cool kicks feature the signature Kobe Bryant Black Mamba logo on the tongue of the shoe and his handwritten signature just above the sole. The sneakers also have the USC logo emblazoned on the back of the heel and a yellow Nike swoosh to boot.

It seems the proud mom was manifesting the good news for months. “I ordered those in September, it took them three months to make,” she tells Natalia in a video she posted to Instagram. “That’s why they’re hidden in the guest room because in case things went south.”

Thankfully, things went according to plan and Natalia has four years as a Trojan ahead of her! And don’t be surprised if Vanessa shows up to a game or two in matching shoes, because it appears she got herself a pair too.

She posted a picture wearing the shoes to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “I get to rep 2 of my babies.”

While the USC merch is next-level, Vanessa’s pride goes beyond a simple pair of sneakers. “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it.”

She continues: “You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️”

Vanessa wasn’t the only person to express her congratulations for her daughter. Ciara posted a picture of Natalia on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Sooooo proud of you Nani! There’s nothing you can’t do. @USC here she comes!”

La La Anthony also jumped in on the celebrations, writing on her Stories, “Let’s go Natalia Bryant, I’m so proud of you!! USC get ready, we’re coming!”