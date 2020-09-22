Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out After Her Mother’s ‘Hurtful’ Claims

Speaking out. Vanessa Bryant released a statement after her mother, Sofia Laine, claimed she kicked her out of her home.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” Bryant, 38, began in a statement to Us Weekly, referring to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their late daughter, Gianna.

Laine made headlines on Monday, September 21, after she alleged in an interview with Univision that Vanessa demanded that she move out of her home and made her return a car she used.

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support,” Vanessa’s statement reads. “My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony. Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.”

Vanessa concluded, “Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here.”

Earlier this year, Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among nine people who died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The couple, who wed in 2001, also shared daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 14 months.

On Tuesday, September 22, Vanessa took legal action against the L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva and his department, alleging that members of the force took personal photos of Kobe and Gianna at the scene of the crash.

“No fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches,” the lawsuit states, per TMZ. “The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

Vanessa also alleged that one of the deputies showed the photos to a woman at a bar.

“Ms. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the docs state.

Despite the family drama, Vanessa appears to be in good spirits, sharing photos and videos playing with her daughters on Monday.

“Love my babies,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “#GirlMom ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”