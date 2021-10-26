Cutting Ties With Nike

Vanessa confirmed in April 2021 that the late Lakers player’s contract with Nike had “expired.” The partnership dated back to 2003.

“My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds. That says everything,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy. We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacies. That will never change.”

Nike commented on the 18-year partnership in a statement to Us, saying, “Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers. He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”