Popcorn and pups! It was an exciting day in Dublin, Ireland, for dog owners on Sunday, March 25, when some lucky canine’s were invited to a screening of Wes Anderson’s new animated film, Isle of Dogs.

The Doggie Do — a festival that is helping to “make Dublin and Ireland a more dog-friendly place” — along with Light House Cinema hosted the unique group for the country’s first canine-friendly film screening.

The event was held to celebrate the release of the animated film, which, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is based on the story of a boy who tries to rescue his exiled pup after a dog-flu outbreak hits Japan. Dog’s Trust — Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity — was was also on hand to promote its #DogFriendlyIreland campaign.

“The screening was amazing — the dogs were so well behaved, and despite some attention grabbing on-screen whistling, barking and howling, our special audience were pretty much 100 percent chilled,” a rep for The Doggie Do told Us Weekly about the event.

Isle of Dogs is now playing in theaters nationwide. Scroll down to see the most adorable movie-screening there ever was!