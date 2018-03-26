Pets

‘Isle of Dogs’ Gives Canines Their Own Movie Screening at Ireland’s Light House Cinema: See the Adorable Pics

Isle of Dogs Screening Dublin
 Brian McEvoy
Popcorn and pups! It was an exciting day in Dublin, Ireland, for dog owners on Sunday, March 25, when some lucky canine’s were invited to a screening of Wes Anderson’s new animated film, Isle of Dogs.

The Doggie Do — a festival that is helping to “make Dublin and Ireland a more dog-friendly place” — along with Light House Cinema hosted the unique group for the country’s first canine-friendly film screening.

The event was held to celebrate the release of the animated film, which, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is based on the story of a boy who tries to rescue his exiled pup after a dog-flu outbreak hits Japan. Dog’s Trust — Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity — was was also on hand to promote its #DogFriendlyIreland campaign.

“The screening was amazing — the dogs were so well behaved, and despite some attention grabbing on-screen whistling, barking and howling, our special audience were pretty much 100 percent chilled,” a rep for The Doggie Do told Us Weekly about the event.

Isle of Dogs is now playing in theaters nationwide. Scroll down to see the most adorable movie-screening there ever was!