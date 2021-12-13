J.K. Rowling’s Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Doubling Down

In August 2020, the author returned an award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization after its president, Kerry Kennedy, publicly denounced her comments about members of the trans community. “Because of the very serious conflict of views between myself and RFKHR, I feel I have no option but to return the Ripple of Hope Award bestowed upon me last year,” Rowling wrote in a statement on her website. “I am deeply saddened that RFKHR has felt compelled to adopt this stance, but no award or honour, no matter my admiration for the person for whom it was named, means so much to me that I would forfeit the right to follow the dictates of my own conscience.” Despite facing widespread criticism for her remarks, Rowling insisted that she doesn’t “hate trans people or wish them ill” and is not “responsible for harm to trans people.”