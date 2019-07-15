January 2019

When Blake spoke to Dazed magazine, he praised Jamil for teaching him to be more outspoken. “It feels good now to just be able to tell people how I feel. I think it’s because I met my girlfriend and there was no room for pretense,” he admitted. “She speaks her mind. It was like, ‘Tell me how you feel. Tell me what you’re thinking.’ In my everyday life, I wasn’t being encouraged to sit behind metaphor or sit behind long silences or be in a mood without explaining what it’s about.”