Looking for his Hollywood love story! Jamie Campbell Bower has had his fair share of high-profile romances after breaking into the entertainment world in the early 2000s.

The England native got his start in 2007 playing Douglas in the TV movie The Dinner Party. That same year, he acted opposite of Johnny Depp in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

It wasn’t long before Bower’s career took off — and his love life soon followed. After landing the role of young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, the actor was romancing his costar Bonnie Wright.

“Yes, we’re dating,” Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, told reporters at the BAFTA Awards in February 2010. “We’ve been seeing each other for a few months, it’s good.”

In April 2011, Bower confirmed that he had proposed to the Before I Sleep actress after dating for less than one year. “I am engaged. I’m very happy,” the Twilight actor told The Daily at the time. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful time.”

The whirlwind romance, however, was short-lived. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2012 that the pair had called off their engagement earlier that year. “It was amicable, but things had not been going right for some time,” an insider told Us. “It’s sad.”

Bower’s relationship with Wright was one of many he had with his costars over the years. He and Lily Collins made headlines in 2012 after they began seeing one another following filming the 2013 movie The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

The Emily in Paris star dated the Prisoner alum on and off for five years, often sharing snaps of the duo getting cozy via social media to signify they were back together.

“Happy is what happy does. 50 shades of blush #cloud9ispinkright?” Collins captioned an Instagram snap in May 2015, after previously taking a break from the relationship in 2013.

She later added: “Life works in mysterious ways but when you find your inner glow is back and shining brighter, you know it’s right.”

Three years later, the Stranger Things actor and Collins parted ways for good. The Mirror Mirror actress went on to marry director Charlie McDowell in September 2021.

Bower, for his part, has been linked to a few models and a tattoo artist — but has managed to keep most of his love life under wraps.

