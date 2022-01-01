Mischief managed! The Harry Potter universe is full of colorful characters — but some of the franchise’s stars are better known for their work outside of Hogwarts.

Regé-Jean Page made a big splash in Hollywood after the December 2020 premiere of Netflix’s Bridgerton, in which he played royal heartthrob Simon Basset. Before taking the role of the fictional duke, however, Page made an appearance in the background of Harry and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 at a Weasley family wedding.

At the start of the 2011 film, the For the People alum can be seen standing next to Hermione (Emma Watson) and Mrs. Weasley (Julie Walters) for a moment before the celebration takes a turn for the worst. Hermione later escapes with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint), and Page’s Harry Potter tenure ends as quickly as it began.

Though he may not have been a veteran within the fantasy franchise, the Emmy nominee earned his big break soon enough. Before he said goodbye to Bridgerton, Page opened up about trying to stay humble in the spotlight.

“I try not to make that much of it,” he told CBS This Morning in December 2020 as Esquire declared he was a leading man. “I think my head might explode if I try to think about that too long.”

Apart from Page, fans might be more likely to recognize Tennant’s Harry Potter turn as Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In the 2005 movie, the Broadchurch star causes trouble at Hogwarts while attempting to bring back Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and the Death Eaters.

Tennant reflected on his “extraordinary” experience working on the fourth film during a 2020 Q&A on Reddit. “I think I did 10 days or so over a year, so I always felt a bit like a visitor,” he recalled. “But it was great. … They only gave me a little chair though, so when everyone was [sitting] around Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon and Alan Rickman and Daniel Radcliffe all towered over me in these fancy cast chairs.”

Smaller chair aside, the Good Omens actor felt lucky to be part of the Harry Potter family. “It’s just such a huge, big thing isn’t it?” he said at the time. “[It’s] an enormous rumbling franchise, and it’s nice just to visit that world for a bit.”

