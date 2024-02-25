Jamie Chung: Inside a Day in My Life

Jamie Chung brought Us along for a day in her life as a working mom of twin boys.

Chung, 40, announced in October 2021 that she and husband Bryan Greenberg welcomed their sons via surrogate. With the 2-year-olds now on the go, Chung takes advantage of her quiet moments in the morning.

“I have my first cup of coffee while I make breakfast and lunch,” Chung exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. “I take the kids for a walk with the dog before I send them to daycare.”

Chung and Greenberg, 45, have wholly embraced the big changes that come with parenthood. In May 2023, Chung exclusively told Us that being a mom has become “a huge part” of her identity.

“Like, really nothing else matters and nothing else brings me as much joy as, like, seeing them smile or seeing them discover something,” she gushed. “I think I was just so afraid of it ’cause I was like, ‘I don’t want [parenting to take away who I am],’ but it’s kind of my choice [because] I do love being a mom.”

Raising a family hasn’t kept Chung from pursuing her passions. She stars alongside Greenberg in his directorial debut, Junction, with Josh Peck, Sophia Bush and more.

“I wanted to direct to see if I was good at it and to see if I would like it. And turns out I’m hooked,” Greenberg exclusively told Us last month. “So, I hope I get a chance to do more of it. I really enjoy the process. It was so fulfilling.”

Greenberg noted that he tried to bring “no ego” to the set as he stepped behind the camera. “The only person that gave me a lot of grief was my wife, Jamie,” he quipped. “No, I’m kidding.”

Scroll down for a glimpse inside a day in Chung’s life: