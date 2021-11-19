Meet Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg’s baby boys! The couple welcomed their sons in October 2021 and have been sharing glimpses of the little ones ever since.

The pair wed in October 2015 in San Francisco and opened up about their future family plans one year after their nuptials.

“We have a lot of friends’ kids to play with, so I think it’s fun to do that for the time being … visit a baby and then give the child back,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2016, calling their puppy a “baby-in-training.”

The Real World: San Diego alum added at the time: “A dog is a lot of responsibility. … It’s a start for us. It’s a step in the right direction.”

The former reality star told her Instagram followers in March 2019 that she had been “stewing over the idea of freezing [her] eggs for a couple years,” explaining, “I decided to move forward with the process only just recently. I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful.”

The California native called the One Tree Hill alum “the best life partner” she could ask for in the social media upload.

“I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan,” Chung concluded at the time. “I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s OK. It’s OK to be unsure when the time is right.”

In October 2021, she and the Nebraska native introduced their infants to the world. “We got double the trouble now,” the new dad gushed via Instagram at the time.

A source exclusively told Us the following month that the pair had their “hands full” with newborn twins at home.

“They are loving it and are very excited for this adventure,” the insider said in November 2021. “[Chung] will still be taking on acting roles. She flew to New York for a day to go to the Dexter premiere and flew back home. She wants to be part of the twins’ life as much as possible in their early stages!”

Keep scrolling to see her and Greenberg’s sweetest shots of their baby boys.