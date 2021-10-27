New mom! Jamie Chung shared a sweet moment with one of her babies after welcoming twins.

“x2,” the actress, 38, captioned a Tuesday, October 26, Instagram post with a newborn sleeping on her chest. The California native held the infant’s hand in the sweet shot.

“ABHHHHHH BABEEEEEE. congratulations my loveeee,” Vanessa Hudgens commented on the social media upload, while Jaime King wrote, “Congratulations my love I’m so happy for you both.”

Bryan Greenberg announced their twins’ arrival on Sunday, October 24, with an Instagram video of himself having skin-to-skin contact with the resting babies. “We got double the trouble now,” the One Tree Hill alum, 43, wrote alongside the footage.

He and the Real World: San Diego alum wed in October 2015 in California. Four years later, Chung told her Instagram followers about her fertility struggles.

“I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently,” the Once Upon a Time alum wrote in March 2019. “I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s OK. It’s OK to be unsure when the time is right.”

Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry told the Lovecraft County alum the following month that she would have a “complicated” time becoming a mom.

“We’re going to go through some hurdles to get there, is the way I would describe it,” Henry, 25, said in April 2019. “It’s nothing to worry about, but if there are alternative forms of fertility that have to be done or if it takes a little while or if there is something unique with the pregnancy, just be very conscientious in the event that that is something you do.”

Chung and Greenberg became parents to a puppy in 2016, which the University of California Riverside grad exclusively told Us Weekly was “good baby … training.” She explained at the time: “It’s a start for us. It’s a step in the right direction. … It’s a lot of responsibility.”