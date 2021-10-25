Two more ravens in the house! Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung received an outpouring of love from celebrities — including former One Tree Hill costars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz — after announcing the arrival of their twins.

Greenberg, who played Jake Jagielski on the teen drama from 2003 to 2006, alongside Bush’s Brooke Davis and Lenz’s Haley James Scott, shared a clip of himself on Sunday, October 24, holding the couple’s newborn babies on his chest via Instagram.

“We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻,” the 43-year-old actor captioned the video.

Chung, 38, reposted the sweet announcement of her husband smiling and holding onto their little ones via her Instagram Story. She also commented on Greenberg’s Instagram post with two red hearts.

The duo, who wed in 2015, didn’t share any other details about their newest editions. Their baby reveal came as quite a surprise to fans and friends alike as the October Road alum and the Big Hero 6: The Series actress didn’t appear to hint at their expanding family in recent months.

The lovebirds were seen together earlier this month at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles along with Bush, 39, and two other pals.

Three weeks later, the Lovecraft Country alum attended an outdoor event for Mother Denim on Friday, October 22, donning a colorful sweater and bucket hat.

“MOTHER LOVERS,” she captioned a series of photos from the event via Instagram.

Designer Aimee Song later commented on Chung’s sunny snaps, “MOM!!!!!!! 🥺🥺🥰” in celebration of Chung’s new role as a mother of twins.

Although Chung and Greenberg didn’t share any additional information about their journey to parenthood on Sunday, they have spoken about becoming parents in the past.

Shortly after tying the knot in February 2015, the Dangerous Lies actress exclusively told Us Weekly about their family plans. “We are in absolutely no rush,” Chung said in November of that year, noting the Same Time, Next Christmas actor will be a “great dad.”

