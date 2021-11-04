New chapter! Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are adjusting to their roles as parents of newborn twins.

“Both Bryan and Jamie have their hands full and are busy with their new little ones but are loving it and are very excited for this adventure,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple.

The insider notes that the Once Upon a Time alum, 38, “will still be taking on acting roles,” adding, “She flew to New York for a day to go to the Dexter premiere [on Monday, November 1], and flew back home. She wants to be part of the twins’ life as much as possible in their early stages!”

The actress stunned at the red carpet premiere of the Showtime show only one week after revealing her baby news. “When I started off in this business I was asked in an interview what the dream job would be,” the San Francisco native told her Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 2. “I was engrossed by Dexter at the time, that was it. Over 10 years later I got the privilege of bringing Molly Park to life. Thanks for having me @sho_dexter. What a perfect cap to the end of this journey.”

The Lovecraft Country alum has posted a single sweet shot with one of her infants via Instagram since their arrival. “x 2,” the new mom captioned an October 26 selfie with the little one sleeping on her chest.

The social media upload came two days after Greenberg, 43, debuted the babies. “We got double the trouble now @jamiechung,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote alongside an Instagram video showing his skin-to-skin contact with his children.

The Nebraska native wed Chung in October 2015 in California, two years after their engagement. The pair have been open over the years about their desire to start a family.

“I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently,” the Real World: San Diego alum wrote in a Match 2019 Instagram post. “I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s OK. It’s OK to be unsure when the time is right.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper