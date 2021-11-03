New mom’s night out! Jamie Chung attended the Dexter: New Blood premiere one week after announcing her twin babies’ arrival.

“When I started off in this business I was asked in an interview what the dream job would be,” the actress, 38, captioned a Tuesday, November 2, Instagram slideshow of red carpet photos. “I was engrossed by Dexter at the time, that was it. Over 10 years later I got the privilege of bringing Molly Park to life. Thanks for having me @sho_dexter. What a perfect cap to the end of this journey.”

The San Francisco native rocked a green Jonathan Simkhai suit at the event, leaving her blazer unbuttoned to show off her lace turquoise bra top matching her feathered heels. The Lovecraft Country alum accessorized with a diamond necklace and blue purse.

Chung and her husband, Bryan Greenberg, surprised their Instagram followers last month when they revealed they had secretly welcomed twins. “We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung,” the One Tree Hill alum, 43, captioned an October 24 Instagram video of himself smiling with two sleeping infants on his chest.

The new mom shared the footage to her own account, going on to post a selfie with one of the newborns two days later. “x 2,” Chung wrote alongside the sweet shot on Friday, October 26.

While the couple did not previously announce that they had little ones on the way, they have been open over the years about their fertility struggles.

“I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently,” Chung told her Instagram followers in March 2019. “I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s OK. It’s ok to be unsure when the time is right.”

She and the actor wed in October 2015 in California, exclusively telling Us Weekly the following month that they saw themselves starting a family. “We are in absolutely no rush, but absolutely [we want kids],” the former reality star gushed in November 2015. “He’s going to be a great dad!”

By December 2016, the pair had adopted a puppy, which Chung told Us was “a lot of responsibility.” The Once Upon a Time alum joked, “It’s a good baby-in-training. It’s a start for us. It’s a step in the right direction.”

