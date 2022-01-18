Jamie Lynn’s Birth Was an Accident

According to Jamie Lynn, her parents didn’t intend to add a third child to the family after welcoming Bryan Spears in 1977 and Britney in 1980, but her father never went for a checkup after having a vasectomy. “Momma didn’t talk to him for days, and she stayed mad for weeks. Daddy accepted another baby was joining the family,” she wrote. “Momma just needed a little time to adjust to the idea of another baby at the time when Bryan and Britney were finally old enough to do a lot for themselves. My parents never considered aborting or giving me up for adoption.”