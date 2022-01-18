Top 5

Stories

Confessions

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Book Details Strained Relationship With Britney Spears, Mental Health Struggles and More

By
Looking to the Lord Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram Britney Spears Jamie Lynn Spears Timeline of Drama
 Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram
9
1 / 9
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Jamie Lynn’s Birth Was an Accident

According to Jamie Lynn, her parents didn’t intend to add a third child to the family after welcoming Bryan Spears in 1977 and Britney in 1980, but her father never went for a checkup after having a vasectomy. “Momma didn’t talk to him for days, and she stayed mad for weeks. Daddy accepted another baby was joining the family,” she wrote. “Momma just needed a little time to adjust to the idea of another baby at the time when Bryan and Britney were finally old enough to do a lot for themselves. My parents never considered aborting or giving me up for adoption.”

Back to top