The ‘Zoey 101’ Drama

Before the book’s release, Alexa Nikolas clapped back after discovering that one chapter discussed her alleged feud with Jamie Lynn during their time on Zoey 101. According to Jamie Lynn, she was initially friends with Nikolas, 29, but that changed after she grew closer to their other costar Kristin Herrera.

“At first, it was small lies — things like people saying I was mean or bitchy,” Jamie Lynn alleged. “Everyone was telling me that Alexa was the one making the false claims.” She said she went to producers at the time, but the rumors only got worse, with someone telling her that Nikolas had told some extras that Jamie Lynn “smelled bad.” Later, a “particularly vicious” rumor spread that Jamie Lynn had lice. She often wondered if Nikolas’ mother was instigating the alleged rumors as a method of having her kicked off the show.

Eventually, Jamie Lynn asked Britney for help, and her sister came to set and told Nikolas to stop “telling lies.” The rumors stopped after that, but Jamie Lynn noted that Nikolas later claimed that she was the target of bullying on the Zoey 101 set.

Earlier this month, Nikolas denied Jamie Lynn’s version of events. “I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy.”