Why Jamie Lynn Stopped Talking to Her Mom

Jamie Lynn got emotional when asked why she cut off communication with her mom, Lynne Spears. “I wanted her to stop inserting herself in the conservatorship, and so I didn’t understand why we were bringing more people into the conservatorship as opposed to taking them out,” she said. “But I didn’t speak to her and I thought maybe that too would show Britney how committed I was to her.”