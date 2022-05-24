Mike Caussin Isn’t Allowed on Social Media

“Mike wanted talk to me when he found out we were dating why I said, ‘OK, we can talk.’ … As a father, I can understand I’m in his kids’ lives,” Schinelli told Us, claiming that Kramer told him the former spouses had an “agreement” that he wasn’t allowed to have social media amid his sex addiction struggles. “But as far as coparenting, all I can really say is that, you know, they see each other at soccer. That’s all I know.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper