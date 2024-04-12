Professional golfer Jason Day and his wife, Ellie Harvey, tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed five kids.

The twosome met in 2005 when Day walked into a restaurant where Harvey was waitressing, but they didn’t go on their first date until two years later. During an August 2015 interview with the Mansfield News Journal, Ellie’s father, Tom Harvey, admitted that he was apprehensive of the athlete at first.

“I had my dad hat on and cautioned [Ellie],” he told the outlet. “Strike one, he’s a jock. Strike two, he’s a professional. And strike three, he’s from Australia. … I told her to go in with eyes wide open.”

Despite her father’s warnings, Ellie and Day exchanged vows in October 2009. “I don’t mind admitting I was wrong [about Jason],” Tom said in 2015.

The married couple has since expanded their brood five times. They share sons Dash, Arrow and Oz and daughters Lucy and Winnie. Ellie also suffered a miscarriage in November 2017, which she has been vocal about over the years.

Keep scrolling for a look at Ellie and Day’s relationship over the years: