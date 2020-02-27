Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney’s Unconventional ‘Bachelor’ Love Story

July 2015

Jason and Molly returned to TV for an episode of Wife Swap in July 2015 to switch lives with fellow Bachelor Nation couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. While Sean came under fire for looking like “a complete jackass” (his words) on the show for leaving Catherine a to-do list, Molly defended her husband-for-a-week.

“I had THE best time filming #CelebrityWifeSwap with @seanloweksu! He is an incredible person who adores his beautiful wife more than anything in the world,” she wrote via Instagram. “I wouldn’t have wanted to spend my week swapped with anyone else. Thank you @seanloweksu & @catherinegiudici for welcoming me into your home. You will be our life-long friends and I cannot wait for this world to be blessed with little Lowes ❤️💙❤️” (The season 18 Bachelor and his wife are now the parents of three kids.)