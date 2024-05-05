Your account
The Valley’s Jax Taylor: Inside a Day in My Life (Exclusive)

The Valley’s Jax Taylor: Inside a Day in My Life
Jax Taylor seems to have it all. In the latest issue of Us Weekly, the Valley and Vanderpump Rules star gives Us an exclusive look into how he juggles fatherhood and his jam-packed career.

From coparenting son Cruz with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, to prioritizing self-care with a workout, haircut and Botox touchup, it’s all about balance for Taylor, 44. But it’s not all fun and games for the reality star. While Cruz is at school during the day and sleeping at night, Taylor gets to work.

“Brittany and I drop Cruz off at school and head to Podcast One to record [our podcast], ‘When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,’” he tells Us, going on to detail his night work schedule at his sports bar, Jax’s Studio City. “We have various themed nights including karaoke, trivia [and] watch parties on Tuesdays for Vanderpump Rules and The Valley.”

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo — but if you can’t get enough of Taylor, keep scrolling to follow the TV personality through a typical day in his life:

