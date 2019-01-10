Look Back at Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos’ Relationship

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos appeared to be happily married for more than 25 years before the Amazon CEO was unfaithful with Lauren Sánchez.

The duo, who wed in 1993, announced their split in January 2019 in a joint statement on Twitter.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the statement said. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures,” the twosome continued. “Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

Later that day, the National Enquirer broke the news that Jeff had an affair with Sánchez, his longtime pal Patrick Whitesell’s wife.

