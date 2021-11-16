Jen and Stuart Pre-Scandal

During season 1 of RHOSLC, Jen claimed that Stuart, dubbed her “first assistant,” knew more about her than Sharrieff. “He just does everything. He knows my favorite color, my favorite food,” she said. “He’ll go get me tampons, he knows when my period is every month. Stuart knows everything.”

During a pre-arrest season 2 episode, Jen thanked Stuart for his loyalty — a comment that is now raising eyebrows for fans.

“I hope you realize, too, like, the sacrifices I made — they’re to take care of you and your family,” she said during the November 2021 episode. “And I’ve sacrificed that for work. To set up all these businesses and companies. I did it so that we could take care of employees. … And if I wouldn’t have sacrificed that, a lot of families wouldn’t be eating right now.”

He replied, “I’ve seen that. And I know that you’ll always be there and I’ll always be here for you.”