Her love don’t cost a thing! Jennifer Lopez reunited with her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency, All I Have, on Saturday, September 29.

The “Dinero” singer, 49, chatted with the rapper, 48, during her afterparty at Mr Chow in Caesars Palace. They greeted each other with an amicable hug before her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, shook hands with Diddy and joined the conversation.

The star-studded guest list also included Tiffany Haddish, Ja Rule, LL Cool J, Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Anderson, Evan Ross, Ashley Graham and Adrienne Bailon.

Lopez and the Sean John founder dated for two years before splitting in February 2001. Though she claimed in a 2003 interview with Vibe magazine that he had been unfaithful during their relationship, they have remained friends and often speak fondly about each other. Diddy (who has been dating singer Cassie since 2007) told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that J. Lo was “without a doubt” one of his great loves.

See more photos from the party below!