White rose to fame as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the Showtime hit since its 2011 premiere.

“The whole cast [is] really close,” White exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in March 2019, noting that he “definitely” would miss TV sister Emmy Rossum’s “presence” on set after her season 9 exit.

White remained on Shameless through the entire 11-season run. After the show wrapped in 2021, he became a bonafide leading man and snagged roles in the likes of The Bear and The Iron Claw. White’s style also made fans pay attention.

“‘Fashionable man?’” White quipped to Variety in December 2023. “What can I say? I like a sweater vest. I like clothes. I don’t know what to say about that. I like sweater vests. I like cardigans. I’ll put a suit on if I absolutely have to. I just wear what feels comfortable to me. If people like that, then that’s all very nice.”

