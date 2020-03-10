February 2020

Simpson admitted in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, that she had an emotional affair with her Dukes of Hazzard costar Johnny Knoxville.

“We wrote these flowery love letters back and forth, often at night with Nick passed out in the bed next to me,” she wrote about Knoxville, who was also married at the time. “We talked about music, and I would listen to Johnny Cash songs he suggested just to feel like we were still together. … It’s like Johnny and I were prison pen pals, two people who wanted too much to be with each other but were kept apart — by bars, by our stars, by our respective spouses.”