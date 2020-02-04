Meeting Nick

The twosome met at the Holly Christmas Parade in 1998. “At eighteen, my usual move was to be coy and look away, but I didn’t. He came over, walking in more causal version of the onstage boy-bander saunter I’d come to see him do time and again, but more purposeful,” she wrote. “‘Hi, I’m Nick,’ he said. ‘Hello my life,’ I thought.”

The next time the duo saw each other was at a Teen People party. “He brought his mom, and part of the fairy tale was that he said to her, ‘Mom your mission for tonight is to get me in good with this girl,’” she recalled.

After Lachey got her number — and broke up with the makeup artist he was seeing at the time — Simpson told her mother that she was going to marry him one day. “I immediately felt safe,” she wrote.