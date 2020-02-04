The Virginity Factor

Simpson, who is the daughter of former pastor Joe Simpson, wasted no time telling Lachey that she was saving herself for marriage. “He paused, taking it all in. I thought, ‘Well, Jessica, this dreamboat has sailed,’” she recalled. “‘I respect that,’ he said. ‘Thank you for telling me.’”

While she stayed true to her promise, Simpson wrote that being around Lachey tested her “commitment to virginity.”

“One time, he hugged me, and I thought I was just going to burst into flames,” she explained. “I had to push him away, not because I didn’t trust him, but because I was teetering on the edge of just giving in.”

Simpson wrote that Lachey “stayed patient” and let her decide how their relationship would progress physically. As the pair started to do press together for their duet “Where You Are,” they were asked about Simpson’s virginity at every appearance. “It gave America a storyline to follow,” she wrote. “The sexy virgin and the long-suffering, but still understanding, hot prince. … Nick loved the fact that I was so strong in my faith … [But] I would get so frustrated, asking God to take the blindfold from his eyes and help him find a spiritual center.”

After the pair slept together on their wedding night, Simpson admitted that she felt like she had to give the press answers about her first time because she was so candid about waiting. “I’d built up this anticipation in my mind that the first time I had sex with my husband had to be this transcendent experience where the heavens parted,” she wrote. “What I didn’t know then is that everyone’s first time is awkward, and that is part of it. And that it’s OK, but at the time, it’s tough to understand. I had joined a long line or virgins in my family who said yes to forever for that one experience.”