A Deeper Bond

The athlete revealed to Us in August 2019 that the couple’s bond was strengthened by their three children. “The fact that she became the mother of my children … just that appreciation and that really deep love, you know, for what she’s gone through and the mother she is … our relationship has grown a lot deeper in that sense,” he gushed. “So, honestly I love her … and our relationship just keeps blossoming and just keeps getting deeper as we get older.”