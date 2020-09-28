Joaquin Phoenix's Sweetest Quotes About Late Brother River Phoenix

His Biggest Influence

“When I was 15 or 16, my brother River came home from work, and he had a VHS copy of a movie called Raging Bull,” the Her actor recalled at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala in September 2019. “And he sat me down and made me watch it. The next day, he woke me up and he made me watch it again. And he said, ‘You’re going to start acting again. This is what you’re going to do.’ He didn’t ask me, he told me. And I am indebted to him for that because acting has given me such an incredible life.”