Joaquin Phoenix is no stranger to the spotlight! The Joker star, 45, got his start in television alongside his late brother, River Phoenix, and sister Summer Phoenix, and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most recognized names in Hollywood.

Joaquin took a brief hiatus from acting following River’s infamous overdose in October 1993, just days after Joaquin’s 19th birthday. Two years later, Joaquin returned to the industry and starred with Nicole Kidman in the chilling horror flick To Die For. As he slowly continued to reemerge from his acting break, he found a niche playing conflicted, dark characters who battled their own inner demons.

To Die For was a box office hit, but 2000’s Gladiator was the moment that returned Joaquin to mainstream success. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture that year, and Joaquin was nominated for a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also received his first-ever Oscar nomination, making him and River the first pair of brothers to be Oscar nominees.

After a few more horror-inspired films, Joaquin lent his voice to Disney’s Brother Bear, which earned a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 2004 Oscars.

His most chilling and astounding role to date, however, is surely his turn as The Joker in Todd Phillips’ critically acclaimed DC comic villain origin story. The film scored a total of 11 nominations for the 2020 Oscars, and Joaquin has already received a BAFTA, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his performance.

Scroll down to revisit more of Joaquin Phoenix’s most memorable roles.