Stars Who Have Voiced Dogs in Movies





Before Disney took a turn into live-action films, most of their biggest hits were cartoons, with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepping behind the microphone to voice some of the most famous dogs.

In 1981, The Fox and the Hound became a huge hit, following the story of two unlikely friends forming a bond — a red fox named Tod, voiced by Mickey Rooney, and a hound dog named Copper, voiced by Kurt Russell. However, not everyone knew it was him.

“I loved The Fox and the Hound. Actually, it’s funny because I was a little girl and I didn’t realize that Kurt [Russell], my dad, was a voice in The Fox and the Hound,” Kate Hudson said in a recent interview.

Russell however, is just one of many huge stars who voiced dogs. In the Secret Life of Pets movies, Eric Stonestreet lent his voice to Duke, Dana Cravey was Pops, Louis C.K. voiced Max and Bobby Moynihan voiced Mel.

Many huge female stars have also voiced famous canines. Drew Barrymore voiced Chloe in 2008’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua and Bryce Dallas Howard voiced Bella in 2019’s A Dog’s Way Home! In the new version of Lady & the Tramp, Tessa Thompson voiced Lady, Ashley Jensen voiced Jock and Janelle Monáe voiced Peg.

