A blast from the past! Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix shared a sweet moment at the 2020 Golden Globes, 15 years after costarring in Walk the Line.

The Big Little Lies alum, 43, and the Grammy winner, 45, reunited on the red carpet at the Sunday, January 5, awards show, holding hands while they caught up. Witherspoon played June Carter Cash in the 2005 movie, while Phoenix played her husband, Johnny Cash.

The actor is nominated for a Golden Globe this year for his role in Joker, and his former costar is up for one for her Morning Show performance.

Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both reportedly raked in $2 million per episode of the Apple TV+ show while playing Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively.

The 10-episode season “pull[s] back the curtain on the power dynamics between the men and the women of the high stakes world of morning news shows” and offers a “real insider’s view on the lives of the people who help America wake up every day,” the Whiskey in a Teacup author explained while speaking at Apple’s headquarters in March.

Her former Friends costar, 50, added at the time: “Through the prism of those over-adrenalized, underslept people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and engage in the conversations people aren’t willing to have unless they’re behind closed doors.”

Witherspoon didn’t only reunite with Phoenix at the Golden Globes. The Louisiana native, who wore a white one-shoulder gown to the awards show, was also spotted with her Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban.

While Witherspoon complimented the Australian actress, 52, on her acting skills, Kidman interrupted to exclaim, “Your eyes are so blue!”

“Are they?” the Draper James creator asked, before gushing over the Bombshell star’s blue eyes as well.