Joaquin Phoenix's Sweetest Quotes About Late Brother River Phoenix

River Encouraged His Acting Career

During a rare interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in January 2020, Joaquin opened up about the challenges of mourning in public — and the impact his brother made on his career from an early age. After revealing that River once told him that he would be a “more successful actor than I am,” the Gladiator star said, “Through my brother and his understanding and appreciation of that kind of acting I think it just awakened something in me and I suddenly could see it through his eyes.”