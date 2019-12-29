A trip down memory lane. Joe Giudice posted a series of 14 nostalgic photos featuring his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, and their kids via Instagram on Sunday, December 28.

“Good times,” Joe, 47, commented on one picture with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, on a night out with friends. In another photo, the former construction business owner and Teresa posed with three of their four daughters, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, when they were a few years younger.

Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, are currently visiting their father in Italy for Christmas. Joe served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud before he was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in March. He was released from ICE custody in October and moved to Italy, where he is waiting for a verdict in his appeal against his deportation.

“I wish I was home, but this is better than where I was,” Joe admitted in a video giving a tour of his Italian apartment in November.

Us Weekly confirmed on December 17 that Joe and the Skinny Italian author had separated after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told Us. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy [in early November] and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Joe shared an emotional message about “letting go” of the past via Instagram on Saturday, December 28.

“I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!!” he captioned a collage of pictures with Teresa and their daughters. “This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family.”

He added, “I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I’m letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!! They make me proud in so many ways and are my treasures.”

Scroll down to see the throwback pictures Joe posted with Teresa on Sunday.