



Humble abode. Joe Giudice gave his Instagram followers a video tour of his small Italian apartment on Saturday, November 23.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, showed off his sparse new digs including the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room. He wrapped up the tour with the mountainside view from his balcony.

“Go to the gym, go eat and that’s my Saturday afternoon,” Giudice summed up his day at the end of the video. The former construction business owner revealed he “starts work next week,” but didn’t detail what his new job will be.

“I’m very excited,” he added. “Life is good. I wish I was home but this is better than where I was.”

The apartment is a huge contrast to the multimillion-dollar New Jersey mansion Giudice previously lived in with his wife, Teresa Giudice, and their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. The sprawling 10,044-square-foot property features six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

But it’s been several years since he’s spent time there. The Bravo star hasn’t resided in his family’s home since he served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. In March, he was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for seven months before his release in October. He flew to his native Italy that month where he is awaiting the verdict on his appeal against his deportation.

Teresa, 47, and her daughters visited Joe on a trip to Italy earlier this month. Us Weekly confirmed that Bravo cameras were rolling during the family’s overseas reunion.

The Skinny Italian author revealed at BravoCon in New York City on November 16 how their daughters were coping with Joe’s absence.

“I thought the girls would be fine when we came back from Italy, but they’re really missing Joe still. I try to compensate,” she said during the Real Housewives of New Jersey panel, moderated by Us‘ Brody Brown. “I jump over hoops for them because of everything that we’re going through. But they are amazing kids.”

The Giudice sisters won’t have to wait much longer to see their father again. Joe shared on Instagram that his children will spend Christmas in Italy with him.

“Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas …” Joe captioned a video of Christmas lights in Italy on Thursday, November 21.

Teresa, however, will face a longer separation from her husband. The Fabellini creator said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she hopes to return to Italy in the summer.

“That’s in, like, eight, nine, months,” she told host Andy Cohen on the Wednesday, November 20, episode. “The girls are going to go back. They wanted to go back for Thanksgiving, but Joe’s just getting his passport so we don’t know. We were gonna meet in the Bahamas, but he’s gonna get his passport right around that time.”