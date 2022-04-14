May 2016

Heard filed for divorce after just over one year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She initially accused Depp of domestic violence days after filing divorce paperwork. After Heard showed the court a photo of herself with a bruised face, a judge granted her a temporary restraining order against Depp, who denied her allegations of abuse.

Three months later, the duo reached a divorce settlement and said in a joint statement that they had a “volatile” relationship. “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” they said after Heard dismissed her petition for a restraining order. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”