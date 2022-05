Forever Type of Love

Fenn defended her “first love” amid his legal battle with Heard.

“When I love somebody truly, I do so for life. And I will continue to support JCD my first love at 19 🙏🏻,” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “I have not had many loves in my life and cherish our memories. 💥I don’t care for your negative projections, I block quickly. Nor am I here to pass your messages along to him.”